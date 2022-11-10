Raiders to Face Jeff Saturday in His NFL Coaching Debut

The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 10 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, have had quite an interesting -- and rather unique -- week.

After firing former head coach Frank Reich on Monday, the team announced the hiring of interim coach Jeff Saturday.

Saturday, a former All-Pro center, played all but one of his 14 NFL seasons with the Colts.

While Saturday's playing career makes him very familiar with the franchise, the newly-appointed coach has no prior coaching experience.

Now, while he's just settling in, Saturday is just days away from coaching his first game.

"This guy was a great, great football player," said Raiders coach Josh McDaniels in his Wednesday press conference. "I think he knows the game really, really well. Again, I'm not in their building, so I don't really know but I would assume that they're going to let the coaches that have been there to coach. And the scheme isn't going to dramatically change on offense, defense, or in the kicking game. And we talked this morning, they're going to be ready to go because Jeff will have them ready to go.

"He's a football player at heart. He's a football person at heart, and he knows what goes into winning and losing. He was a tough player when he played. They're a tough football team. They're all about field position and trying to take care of the football, trying to create turnovers on defense. So we're going to be ready to go. I know he'll have them ready to go, and I don't expect that the scheme will dramatically shift, although, that's something that obviously they could talk about and change."

