Raiders to Host Largest Alumni Gathering in Franchise History

The Las Vegas Raiders will host over 300 franchise alumni at Friday's preseason game against the New England Patriots.

It will be the franchise's largest alumni gathering it has ever had.

"I think the Raiders have always respected talent, loyalty, reliability and accountability," said former Raiders tight end Raymond Chester, via Raiders.com. "The Raider family really is a brotherhood. We are family."

The gathering will feature some of the oldest and even the newest alumni like Richie Incognito, who retired last month.

"I think it will be a great time for us to get together and celebrate each other,"  Incognito said. "The line 'Once a Raider, Always A Raider' really rings true, especially when you get to be around some of those old guys. They set great examples with their play on the field and off the field. So to have those guys around, the Raiders legends, it will be a great atmosphere.

"It's good for the guys on the team to have those guys around to give them a model of what it looks like. I've been on a few teams but I've never seen an alumni association like the Raiders and it's good seeing the old guys get involved. Considering it's the largest alumni gathering for the Raiders, I'm really looking forward to it."

Members in attendance will date back all the way to the franchise's first season.

"Words can't possibly describe how excited we are for this year's four day Alumni Reunion," said vice president of alumni relations, Shannon Jordan. "We have representation from every season starting with the 1960's inaugural team through the 2021 season. This is our way of thanking them for all of their contributions to the Raiders organization and remind them 'Once a Raider, Always a Raider.'"

Legendary Raiders running back Marcus Allen said the gathering goes beyond personal recognition.

"Obviously, we're not as young as we used to be as we serve the back nine of life," Allen said. "We're not interested in our own stories, we're interested in our teammates because we care about each other. We always have and we always will."

