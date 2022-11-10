Raiders to Place Tight End Darren Waller on Injured Reserve

Raider Nation will have to wait a little longer to see their beloved Pro-Bowl tight end, Darren Waller, take the field.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Las Vegas Raiders will be placing Waller on the injured reserve list, with intentions of sitting the tight end for four weeks to get healthy.

Waller has missed the Raiders' past three games after leaving the field with a hamstring injury in Las Vegas' Week 5 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This setback follows what was an injury-plagued 2021-22 season for Waller as well, as the tight end sat for five-straight games with back and knee injuries.

In that season, Waller still managed to post 665 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 55 receptions.

So far this season, Waller has totaled 175 receiving yards and a touchdown on 16 receptions in his five games played.

The 2020 Pro Bowler led the Raiders in receiving yards in two consecutive seasons (2019 and 2020), each of which were 1,000-plus-yard seasons for the 2015 sixth-round pick.

His 107 receptions in the 2020 season hold the record for most receptions by a Raiders in a single season.

Waller was picked up by the Raiders after playing his first two NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore had suspended the tight end for the 2017 season for failing a drug test.

Las Vegas is hopeful that by the time Waller's four weeks on the IR have concluded, the star tight end will be healthy enough to play the final stretch of the season, when his contribution could very well matter the most.

