Raiders to Represent in American Century Championship

A number of current and former Raiders will represent the Silver and Black in the American Century Championship this weekend.

The annual American Century Championship, an iconic celebrity golf tournament, will kick off this Friday, July 8.

The tournament, which will be held for the 33rd time in its history this weekend, will consist of celebrities from all across the board, from current professional athletes, to Hall of Famers, to musicians, and more.

This year's event will feature one active Las Vegas Raider in quarterback Derek Carr, while the rest of those representing the franchise will be former players.

The Silver and Black Hall of Famers participating in the tournament include Marcus Allen, Tim Brown, Jerry Rice, and Charles Woodson. Former Raider Carson Palmer will be playing in the event.

Other former and current NFL players competing include Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Hall-of-Fame running backs Jerome Bettis, Marshall Faulk and Emmitt Smith, former Pro-Bowl defensive end Dwight Freeney, former Pro-Bowl quarterback Robert Griffin III, Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowlers Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, former Pro-Bowl offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, former Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Kyle Williams, Hall-of-Fame quarterback Steve Young, Minnesota Vikings Pro-Bowlers Adam Thielen and Patrick Peterson, former Super Bowl champion and league MVP Joe Theismann, reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, and a number of others.

There will be 87 participants in total.

The tournament will be played at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. It will consist of 54 holes.

Woodson will be the first representer of the Silver and Black to tee off. His tee time is set for 8:20 a.m. The next Raider in line, Carr, is set to tee off at 8:29 a.m.

The second round will begin at 7:50 a.m. on Saturday. Followed by the round will be the Korbel Long Drive Challenge at 3:30 p.m. The weekend will conclude with the third and final round, which will also start at 7:50 a.m.

Funds will be raised for both local and national charities. The total purse is set to be $600,000.

The event, which runs from Friday to Sunday, can be viewed on GOLF Channel, NBC, and Peacock.

It should be a very entertaining weekend for those participating, those in attendance, and those watching.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter