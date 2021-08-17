Allegiant Stadium to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine

The Raiders are the first team in the NFL to require a COVID-19 vaccine in order for fans to attend home games.

The Las Vegas Raiders alongside Allegiant Stadium are requiring all attendees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all home football games.

This will be done using CLEAR’s free mobile app and Health Pass feature. This confirmation will allow fans to attend games without a mask.

This new policy will be effective from the first regular-season home game on Sept. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

The Raiders are the first franchise in the NFL to announce a vaccine/no mask policy.

This new policy comes to align with the new Emergency Directive from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak.

"Health and safety has always been our number one priority," Raiders owner Mark Davis said via Raiders.com.

"After consultation with Governor Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season.”

In addition, the Raiders will be offering vaccinations on-site at Allegiant Stadium for those who don’t have a vaccination yet. If unvaccinated fans do decide to get a vaccine shot prior to Raider’s home games, the newly vaccinated fans will be allowed inside the stadium given they wear a mask at all times.

