Tom Brady Makes Strong Claim on Events of the Tuck Rule Game

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady believes he would have regressed to being Drew Bledsoe's backup had the "Tuck Rule Game" gone differently.

The "Tuck Rule Game."

It's a memory Raider Nation knows all too well. Not only was it a season-changing event for a Raiders team that had the potential to go down as Super Bowl champions, but it ultimately ignited the berth of the legend that is Tom Brady and the dynasty in New England that he would establish.

For those who might not recall the events following that snowy night in Foxborough two decades ago, Drew Bledsoe, whom Brady had famously replaced as the starting quarterback since Week 2 of that season, would take over in the Patriots' AFC title game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after a young Brady went down just before halftime of the contest.

Bledsoe went on to lead the Patriots to victory, but Brady regained the start in what would be the first of his seven Super Bowl titles.

While the iconic "Tuck Rule Game" is arguably the ultimate "what-could-have-been" moment in Raiders history, the repercussions could have drastically altered NFL history as we know it today and the career of the one whom many call the greatest to ever play the game of football.

In ESPN's latest "30 for 30" special that chronicles the contest that took place all those years ago, Brady himself admitted he believed things would have been different had the call gone in the Raiders' favor.

"I'm probably the backup QB going into 2002," Brady said via CBS Sports. "I'm not the starter if we lose that game."

Bledsoe instead was traded to the Buffalo Bills that following offseason.

It's the NFL's most controversial story of what might have been but never was.

