Hall of Fame Weekend: Tom Flores

With two members of the Raiders family, Charles Woodson and Tom Flores, getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, it’s as good as time as any to look back on their successful careers that led to this honor.

Today, we look at Tom Flores.

Tom Flores

Raiders.com gave the following statistics on Flores’ Hall of Fame career.

Flores served a total of 12 seasons as a head coach including nine seasons for the Raiders. Notably, his coaching career followed serving a decade as a player.

As a coach, Flores had a .527-win percentage for his career. That’s 105 total career wins over 12 seasons.

Flores owns an even more impressive playoff win percentage as a head coach at .727.

Flores coached 11 postseason games, all with the iconic Silver and Black.

The best for last, Flores led the Raiders twice to a Super Bowl victory. Super Bowl XV turned out to be special since it was the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory, the Raiders made NFL history by becoming the first Wild Car team to win it all and Flores became the first minority coach to win.

Tom Flores, your legacy will be remembered forever in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

