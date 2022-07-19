Raiders Veteran RB Gives an Injury Update Ahead of Training Camp

On the start of training camp the Las Vegas Raiders received great news about one of their veteran running backs, Kenyan Drake.

Drake suffered a gruesome season-ending injury last season against the Washington Football Team in Week 13, that required surgery on his right ankle.

And nearly after seven months of rehabbing his ankle, he gives an update on his anticipated return.

"I'm definitely going to be ready for camp. It's not going to be full speed ahead once I get into camp, but for the regular season, I'm going to be definitely ready to go," Drake told Matt Holder of Silver and Black Pride.

Now, in his seventh-year in the league, second with the Raiders, the veteran running back is focusing on returning with the team.

Drake wasn't medically cleared to participate in minicamp last month, and given that he is not at 100 percent, he will be looking forward to getting back on the field.

“A couple of preseason games or however I feel the need to kind of get back into football shape. But really I’m excited about the opportunity to kind of get back on the field,” said Drake.

Luckily for Drake, the Silver and Black have an extra preseason game this offseason.

They open up the preseason a week before anyone else as they go against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4.

“I’ve been hurt for the greater time of seven months now...So I feel great just working through the things that you usually go through when you’re coming off a major injury and just ready to kind of get back on the field. It’s not my first rodeo,” added Drake.

Last season with the Raiders, Drake had 63 carries for 254 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 30 receptions for 291 yards and another score in 12 games.

He was just getting acclimated with the Raiders offense when he suffered the injury.

Training camp will be the first look head coach Josh McDaniels will have on the dual-threat back making the team.

The Raiders new regime added a pair of running backs through the draft and a few more through free agency.

His role on the team can start to decline if his recovery continues to set him back.

With the rookies already reporting for training camp on Monday, Drake and the rest of the veterans are scheduled to report Wednesday, July 20.

