Bears Hire Former Raiders Assistant Travis Smith

Travis Smith, a 10-year Las Vegas Raiders coaching veteran, has been hired as defensive line coach of the Chicago Bears.

Former Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Travis Smith was hired to become the Chicago Bears' next D-line coach on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Smith spent 10 seasons on the Raiders' coaching staff, most recently having served as assistant defensive line coach for the last three seasons before acting as the team's defensive quality control coach for the 2018 season.

With the move to Chicago, Smith will be reuniting with former Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack. The coach worked with Mack in his rookie season, when Smith contributed to coaching linebackers and then again when Mack moved over to the D-line.

Smith helped coach Mack to three straight Pro Bowl selections during his time in Oakland.

Of course, Smith will be joining the Bears organization after having coached another young defensive lineman to a Pro Bowl in Maxx Crosby.

Crosby just won the Defensive MVP of the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday.

Other notable defensive threats up front that Smith coached during his time with the Raiders were edge rusher Clelin Ferrell, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

Chicago will be just the second NFL organization Smith has coached for since coming to the league in 2012.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter