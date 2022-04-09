Raiders Season Review: Trayvon Mullen

The Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen will be looking to rebound after an injury-marred season.

This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders have done their work to beef up their secondary, adding cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Rock Ya-Sin.

Amid all of this activity, it might be easy to forget that, talent-wise at least, the Raiders' top corner still can be Trayvon Mullen.

The former second-round pick has shown flashes of that ability over the first three years of his NFL career.

He didn't have much of a chance last season, as Mullen played in only five games while dealing with multiple injuries.

Mullen did play capably in those five games, recording an interception and four pass breakups while only allowing a quarterback rating of 84.2.

With a new coaching staff in place, though, Mullen will have to prove he can be a consistent pillar for the Raiders going into the future.

Mullen is on the last year of his rookie contract, and with coming off an injury combined with new competition, nothing seems to be guaranteed for Mullen next season.

If he is able to stay healthy, Mullen has shown before that he has the ability to be a lock-down caliber corner in the NFL.

As a rookie, Mullen held opposing passers to a 78.3 passer rating, an elite number for any corner to have over a full season.

If he can recapture that level of play, Mullen would surely be an indispensable piece of the Raiders' defense this season.

If he struggles, then the writing could be on the wall for Mullen's career as a Raider.

