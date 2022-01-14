Raiders Moehrig, Hobbs Named to PFF All-Rookie Team

Las Vegas Raiders rookies Tre’von Moehrig and Nate Hobbs are both named to this year’s Pro Football Focus All-Rookie Team.

Moehrig and Hobbs are two of just eight players who made the list and weren’t selected in the first round.

Moehrig, a second-round draft pick, has found success learning from the veterans that are around him. This season, he has a total of 55 tackles, six passes defended and one interception.

"Moehrig was the closest thing to a pure single-high safety the NFL had this season in Las Vegas,” PFF’s analysis said. “The Raiders' 59% Cover 3 rate was 17 percentage points higher than any other defense in the league, and their 82% of snaps with a single-high safety post-snap were also most in the NFL by over 10 percentage points. Moehrig impressed in that role."

Meanwhile, Hobbs, who was a fifth-round pick, made his mark defensively such as winning a starting position.

Hobbs ended as the highest-graded PFF rookie corner.

Hobbs has 74 tackles, four quarterback hits, one sack, one forced fumble and one interception this season.

"Hobbs doesn't have gaudy interception or pass breakup numbers because much of his job in the slot was coming up and limiting damage on plays in front of him,” PFF’s analysis said. “He did that well, allowing just 0.7 yards per coverage snap, seventh among cornerbacks with at least 250 snaps. Hobbs paired that play in coverage with a 78.8 PFF run-defense grade in 2021 that ranked 11th at the position."

