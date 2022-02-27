Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeye Tyler Linderbaum is one of the best offensive line prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft and could fit the Las Vegas Raiders

Out of all of the positions on an offensive line, the center is not usually thought of as investing a top pick. The Raiders don't need a center, but today's prospect is a versatile player who can play all of the interior line positions.

When it comes to Iowa Hawkeye Tyler Linderbaum, the level of play he's shown the last two seasons could change in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Considered by some analysts to be a top-10 prospect overall, not only a top offensive line prospect, Linderbaum might be the most athletic lineman in this year's class.

At 6-3 and 290 pounds, he can fly across the field and get to the second level with ease.

Linderbaum's technique is already at an advanced level, as he knows how to leverage blocks with his power and hand placement to keep control over defensive linemen.

He knows how to pull off combo blocks with guards so that he's always in a position to either overtake his man or pull off and get to any linebacker who would be involved in the play.

The effort is never a question with Linderbaum, as even when he's uncovered, he's always looking for work and to put any pass rusher off balance.

Linderbaum does need to work on not overrunning his target when he gets to the second level, and he can improve his hand technique when rushers use moves on stunts.

Center is the only position he'll likely be able to play in the NFL due to his size, and there is a question on how he could adjust to a scheme that doesn't perfectly suit every one of his strengths.

Linderbaum, though, profiles as one of the safest plug and play prospects in the draft, and while Andre James improved by the end of the season, he could be an immediate upgrade in the middle of the Las Vegas Raiders O-line.

