G Richie Incognito’s First Thoughts on OL Alex Leatherwood

Veteran guard Richie Incognito gives his first thoughts on first-round pick offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood, expecting him to have, "A big year."

The start of voluntary OTAs this week also means a first look at the new guys in town.

The 2021 Draft picks are impressing the returning Silver and Black players.

One major storyline players, coaches and fans alike will keep an eye out on is offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood.

It looks like he’s made a good impression as veteran guard Richie Incognito gives his first thoughts on the rookie.

"He's (Leatherwood’s) a big body; he comes from the storied program at Alabama,” Incognito said via Raiders.com.

“He's done a ton a winning, a couple of National Championships under his belt – he's quiet, he's a hard worker, he's picking up on what Coach Cable is laying down, and I expect him to have a big year."

The big thing to note here is Incognito saying, “I expect him to have a big year.”

The expectation is already set for the first-round draft pick.

The 6-foot-5, 312-pound offensive linemen came off of a stellar end to his collegiate career with the Crimson Tide.

He was selected as a unanimous first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honoree by both the Associated Press and SEC coaches.

Leatherwood was also the co-recipient of the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy alongside his teammate Landon Dickerson.

As for his actual play on the field, Leatherwood played an impressive 832 snaps last season. He only allowed two sacks and missed only three assignments. Leatherwood only gave up three quarterback hurries and four pressures all season.

A high to end to his senior campaign in Alabama, the same expectation is already set for him in sin city.

Raider Nation, your veteran guard expects him to have a big year.

Keep an eye on Leatherwood this season.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin