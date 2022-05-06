Raiders Waive RB Trey Ragas

With new additions to the Las Vegas Raiders roster, there will also be some goodbyes over the coming months.

On Thursday, the Raiders announced it had waived running back Trey Ragas.

Ragas appeared in only one game for the Raiders as a rookie last season. He had one carry for nine yards and six receiving yards on two receptions in Las Vegas' December loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ragas signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent last off-season before being waived and then signed to the practice squad late in August. Less than a month later, he was added to the active roster.

Only two days after that, Ragas was again waived and picked up by the practice squad.

The running back played for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for four seasons after being recruited as a three-star prospect out of high school.

Ragas ran for a total of 758 yards and 10 touchdowns on 131 carries in his final season with the Ragin' Cajuns. He also registered 106 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions. He was selected to the 2020 All-Sun Belt second team.

The season before, Ragas recorded even better rushing numbers with 820 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on 116 carries. He had three 120-plus rushing-yard performances.

Considering the running back's history with the Raiders, it would not be surprising if he appears on Las Vegas' practice squad come August.

With Josh Jacobs likely returning to his starting role and Kenyan Drake, Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White, Brandon Bolden, and Brittain Brown competing for the second and third-string spots, it could have been assumed that Ragas' days with Las Vegas were dwindling.

It wouldn't be a surprise if more players are to be released in the near future, as the Raiders could be looking to bring a decent number of undrafted rookies on board.

Ragas is a versatile piece that can be used as a weapon in the backfield and as a receiving option. His time in the league should still last, as he could be utilized as a strong asset on any NFL roster.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter