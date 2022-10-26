Skip to main content

Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday Roster Transactions

The Las Vegas Raiders added offensive tackle Jackson Barton to the active roster while re-signing DT Kyle Peko and CB Bryce Cosby to the practice squad.

The Las Vegas Raiders made a few roster changes prior to Week 8 kicking off.

The club signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton to the active roster while also re-signing defensive tackle Kyle Peko and cornerback Bryce Cosby to the practice squad, the Raiders announced Wednesday.

Barton played in Weeks 1 and 2, taking the field for just one offensive snap in total and a combined eight special teams snaps between the two contests.

He was then demoted to the practice squad up until Wednesday.

The 27-year-old lineman played two games for the Silver and Black last season, having taken a total of six offensive snaps.

Barton was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Peko was originally signed by the Raiders back in March before being waived at the end of the preseason. He was then signed to the practice squad in early September before being released once again the following week.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Peko played eight games for the Tennessee Titans last season, making three starts and recording 10 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble.

Prior to Tennessee, the 29-year-old defensive tackle played four games with the Buffalo Bills and two-plus seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Cosby has yet to play an NFL game, having been in and out of the Raiders' practice squad since being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Ball State back in May.

Like Peko, he was released as part of the final preseason roster cuts. He was then re-signed to the practice squad the following day and just recently released on Oct. 17.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (1)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

USATSI_19289381_168390101_lowres
News

Previewing Week 8 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19289375_168390101_lowres
News

Week Eight: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19266155_168390101_lowres
News

Previewing the New Orleans Saints Offense

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler
Silver & Black

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions: Trades? Magic?

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Patrick Graham
Silver & Black

Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 8 Update

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Mick Lombardi-3
Silver & Black

Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 8 Update

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_19289761_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Trade Hankins and 2024 Pick to Dallas For Sixth-Round Pick

By Aidan Champion
HUNTER RENFROW
Silver & Black

Renfrow Gives Raiders What They Had With Biletnikoff

By Tom LaMarre