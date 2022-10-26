Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday Roster Transactions

The Las Vegas Raiders made a few roster changes prior to Week 8 kicking off.

The club signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton to the active roster while also re-signing defensive tackle Kyle Peko and cornerback Bryce Cosby to the practice squad, the Raiders announced Wednesday.

Barton played in Weeks 1 and 2, taking the field for just one offensive snap in total and a combined eight special teams snaps between the two contests.

He was then demoted to the practice squad up until Wednesday.

The 27-year-old lineman played two games for the Silver and Black last season, having taken a total of six offensive snaps.

Barton was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Peko was originally signed by the Raiders back in March before being waived at the end of the preseason. He was then signed to the practice squad in early September before being released once again the following week.

Peko played eight games for the Tennessee Titans last season, making three starts and recording 10 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble.

Prior to Tennessee, the 29-year-old defensive tackle played four games with the Buffalo Bills and two-plus seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Cosby has yet to play an NFL game, having been in and out of the Raiders' practice squad since being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Ball State back in May.

Like Peko, he was released as part of the final preseason roster cuts. He was then re-signed to the practice squad the following day and just recently released on Oct. 17.

