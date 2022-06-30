Week 10 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs Indianapolis Colts

Raiders host the Indianapolis Colts, who hold some positives moving in to the 2022 season.

With the regular season just a couple of months away, we here at Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will preview all the opponents for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 10 brings the Raiders back to Allegiant Stadium to host the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts Who Hold Some Positives

The Indianapolis Colts are trying to fight their way back into the playoffs.

They haven’t been to the postseason since the 2020 Wildcard round when they lost 27 to 24 against the Buffalo Bills.

Their last playoff win came during the 2018 Wildcard round against the Houston Texans.

Finishing the year 9-8 last season, the Colts have some positives coming into the 2022 campaign.

The Indianapolis linebacker corps is ranked second in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. Linebacker Darius Leonard, who is the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL, leads the pack opposite of linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Okereke is playing the final season of his rookie contract which means he wants to show as much consistency as possible on the field.

As for Leonard, he finished the 2021 campaign with both All-Pro and Pro Bowl. That’s his third in his career. What’s more impressive is that he was suffering an ankle injury for the majority of the season and still received high honors.

The Colts own a top ten offensive line in the league as well, with them hoping for an upward trajectory from last season.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. may finally get his consistent No. 2 wide receiver between either wide receiver Parris Cambell, who apparently was a “surprise standout” according to Mike Wells, or rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce, who was selected in the second round of this year’s draft.

However, the uncertainty lies in the secondary for the Colts, as PFF ranked them with the 23rd secondary in the NFL.

Acquiring five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore was a big win for Indianapolis however there are still plenty of holes left to be answered.

That’s where the Raiders strike. If the offense can throw deep and utilize wide receiver Davante Adams to his full extent, the Colts' secondary should be struggling all game against the Silver and Black.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1