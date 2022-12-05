Las Vegas Raiders Defense Held the Los Angeles Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) defense prevailed in the second meeting against divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers (6-6).

In their Week 13 contest on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders defense helped keep the offense in the game, after a few miscues that put the Chargers ahead early.

As the offense began to click, it was the defense that stepped up and gave the Raiders the spark they needed.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs’ return was enormous and exactly what the Raiders needed on Sunday.

He led the team with eight tackles and scooped a fumble that was forced by defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Crosby forced his third fumble of the season, most in the NFL among defensive linemen and tied for the third most in the NFL among all defenders.

Defensive end Chandler Jones displayed his best performance as a Raider. His three sacks on Sunday was a single-game season high for a Raiders defender this season.

To say the least, it was a bit of a relief to see the defense stop opposing teams from retaking the lead and winning the game late.

They led by as much as 14-points in the second half, and didn’t come close to knocking the front door from there.

We all know their Week Two, 29-23 overtime loss against the Arizona Cardinals after leading by 20-points at the half.

Week Five, when the Raiders went to Arrowhead and led 17-0 in the second quarter, before crumbling to the Kansas City Chiefs, 30-29.

Or Week Nine, when the Raiders blew their third 17-point lead, and lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20.

Once in a three-game losing streak, the Silver and Black find themselves turning the franchise around and winning three straight.

The Raiders will have to turn the page quickly and get ready for their next game as they take a short trip to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on Thursday Night Football at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Gametime will start off at 8:15 p/m. EST/5:15 p.m. PST and can be seen on Amazon Prime.

