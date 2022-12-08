Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) finished their early week of preparations with yet another walkthrough, and its final injury report for their Thursday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (3-9) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

OUT

The Raiders will be heading into Thursday Night Football without starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), linebacker Jayon Brown (hand), and back up tight end Jesper Horsted (concussion).

QUESTIONABLE

Cornerback Tyler Hall (back) and running back Josh Jacobs (calf/quad) are the only two questionable for Thursday’s game.

CLEARED

Six players who were listed as limited participants were upgraded and have no game designation; running backs Ameer Abdullah (hamstring), Brandon Bolden (calf), linebacker Curtis Bolton (ankle), safety Duron Harmon (quad), center Andre James (quad),and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (ankle).

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (wrist) and long snapper Trent Sieg (ankle) finished the week as full participants and seem ready for the Rams.

As for the Rams, they finished their short week preparations with a jog through on Wednesday.

But they will be without their star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who will miss his second consecutive game with ankle injury.

Defensive back David Long Jr. (groin), linebackers Terrell Lewis (back) and Travin Howard (hip) will also miss Thursday's game.

Who the Rams will start at quarterback is still up in the air, what we do know is that quarterback John Wolford(neck) is questionable after finishing the week with a limited role.

Also questionable is cornerback Troy Hill (groin), wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (shoulder), and recent addition wide receiver Brandon Powell (illness).

The Rams rested three players on Tuesday; center Brian Allen, tight end Tyler Higbee and tackle Ty Nsekhe, they all returned to the team on Wednesday as full participants.

Wide receiver Ben Skowronek (shoulder) was also a full participant after being upgraded on Wednesday.

The Raiders are set to play on Thursday Night Football against the Rams at Sofi Stadium, that game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EST/5:15 p.m. PST and can be seen on Amazon Prime.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.