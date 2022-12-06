Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) will look to win back-to-back games against Los Angeles based teams this week.

Following their dominating win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders will need to turn their attention quickly to their Week 14 matchup, the Los Angeles Rams (3-9).

In a short turnaround, the Silver and Black will face the Rams on Thursday Night Football at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., which means both teams are required to turn in an injury report on Monday.

Although the team did not practice on Monday, the Raiders still listed a total of 15 players in their initial injury report.

In their estimated report, the team listed tight end Jesper Horsted (concussion), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), linebacker Jayon Brown, cornerbacks Tyler Hall (back) and Rock Ya-Sin (knee) as non-participants.

Eight members were listed as limited participants; running backs Ameer Abdullah (hamstring), Brandon Bolden (calf) and Josh Jacobs (calf/quad), along with safety Duron Harmon (quad), center Andre James (quad), linebacker Curtis Bolden (ankle), safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (ankle) and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers, who was ruled out last Sunday.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (wrist) and long snapper Trent Sieg (ankle) were the only two full participants listed on the report.

As for the Rams, who did not practice on Monday, also estimated their first injury report.

Following their Week 13 loss at home to the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams listed their starting quarterback John Wolford (neck soreness) as a non-participant, he will be day-to-day.

Also listed as non-participant were All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle), linebacker Terrell Lewis (back), linebacker Travin Howard (hip), wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (shoulder) and defensive back David Long Jr. (groin).

Cornerback Troy Hill and wide receiver Ben Skowronek were both estimated as limited participants, a sign that they could be ready to play against Las Vegas.

The Raiders will play on Thursday Night Football this week against the Rams at Sofi Stadium, that game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EST/5:15 p.m. PST and can be seen on Amazon Prime.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.