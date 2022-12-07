Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Update

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) injury report update had minimal changes after the team returned to their training facility at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

After taking Monday off, the Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday in preparations for their Week 14 matchup on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams (3-9) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

In the short turnaround the Raiders report trimmed down a total of 14 players in their latest injury report update as defensive tackle Kendal Vickers was waived on Tuesday.

Tight end Jesper Horsted continues to be sidelined under concussion protocols, while defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), linebacker Jayon Brown, and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) did not participate in walkthroughs.

Cornerback Tyler Hall (back) was upgraded to a limited role after being listed as a non-participant on Monday.

The remaining seven members that were listed as limited participants remained the same; running backs Ameer Abdullah (hamstring), Brandon Bolden (calf) and Josh Jacobs (calf/quad), along with safety Duron Harmon (quad), center Andre James (quad), linebacker Curtis Bolden (ankle), and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (ankle).

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (wrist) and long snapper Trent Sieg (ankle) were once again the only two full participants listed on the report.

As for the Rams, who also conducted walkthroughs on Tuesday, estimated an injury report update.

The Rams added three players to the report on Tuesday; center Brian Allen, tight end Tyler Higbee and tackle Ty Nsekhe as non-participants. They were all excused from the walkthroughs with a rest day.

All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle), defensive back David Long Jr. (groin), linebackers Terrell Lewis (back) and Travin Howard (hip) did not participate in walkthroughs.

Cornerback Troy Hill and wide receiver Ben Skowronek both remained as limited participants, while quarterback John Wolford (neck) and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (shoulder) were upgraded to limited participants.

The Raiders will play on Thursday Night Football this week against the Rams at Sofi Stadium, that game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EST/5:15 p.m. PST and can be seen on Amazon Prime.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.