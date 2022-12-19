Week 16: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders defense will look to spoil the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) will be traveling to Acrisure Stadium (formerly known as Heinz Field) to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) this Saturday on Christmas Eve.

Both teams picked up huge wins on Sunday, keeping their playoff hopes alive, which look very slim to begin with.

With that in mind, the Raiders will be hoping they can spoil the festivities of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, and edge out some potential defensive matchups and leave the Steel City with a win.

Unstable QB and Struggling Offense

The Steelers have been unstable at the most important position, and seem to have a bit of quarterback drama since rookie first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett, was sidelined once again after suffering a second concussion in the past two months.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has handled the duties thus far, making his first start since being benched in Week 4, but Mason Rudolph has been waiting patiently for his fair shot at quarterback.

Regardless of who’s under center, the Steelers have struggled in many facets of the offensive side of the ball, including Red Zone scoring (48.78 percent, 24th in the NFL), and point per game with 17.5 point per game, 28th in the league.

The Raiders limited Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to 13-of-31 completions for 112 passing yards and no touchdowns.

They can very well do the same against the Steelers offense.

Apply Pressure Upfront and Get to the QB

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby deserves the recognition of Defensive Player of the Year.

His impact can be a difference maker against an offensive line that allows 2.6 sacks a game (20th in the league).

Getting to the quarterback will add pressure to an already struggling passing game, which can spoil the evening and reward the Steelers an “L” for Christmas Eve.

That game against the Steelers kicks off at 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT and can be seen on NFL Network on Christmas Eve.

