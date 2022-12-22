Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Update

The Las Vegas Raiders injury report moving upwards as the team prepares for Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) injury report update was released on Wednesday after the team conducted a walkthrough on their second day of practice.

As the Silver and Black continue to prepare for their Primetime showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, the report continues to move upwards and optimistic of getting as many players back on track.

The Raiders have upgraded three offensive lineman from being non-participants on practice, to having a limited role on Wednesday; tackle Jackson Barton (back), and guards Dylan Parham (knee) and Alex Bars.

Running back Zamir White (ankle) was also upgraded to limited.

Linebacker Darien Butler, safety Duron Harmon and defensive tackle Andrew Billings, all continued to be limited during practice.

While guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (wrist) was the participant to fully practice.

Things do not look good for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee), who continues to be a non-participant.

As for the Steelers, safety Terrell Edmunds (hamstring) is no longer the only player listed as a non-participant.

The Steelers have downgraded two players to non-participants; wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe), and running back Najee Harris (hip).

Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi was listed as (Not Injury Related-Rest) on Tuesday, he continues to be a non-participant with a toe injury.

Linebacker Myles Jack (groin) is the only player listed as limited.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion), defensive back Josh Jackson (ankle), tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot) all remained full participants.

While full back Derek Watt (ankle) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (NIR-rest) were upgraded to full participants.

Offensive lineman J.C Hassenauer (NIR-personal) was excused from practice on Wednesday.

That game against the Steelers kicks off on Saturday Dec. 24th, at 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT and can be seen on NFL Network on Christmas Eve.

