Week 16: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders offense looked rusty last week, and look to be up to par right on time for the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) will be traveling to Acrisure Stadium (formerly known as Heinz Field) to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) for a Primetime showdown this Saturday on Christmas Eve.

As the Raiders build off their epic win last Sunday, their next opponent happens to be a old conference rival which will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

The Silver and Black can leave the Steel City with a win if the offense can overcome the modern version of the Steel Curtain.

Run the Ball

Prior to Sunday’s game, the Steelers run defense had allowed 361 rushing yards in their past two games.

They responded well and shut down the Panthers run game, allowing just 21 rushing yards on 16 carries.

As for the Raiders, their winning formula seems to work when running back Josh Jacobs rushes for over 100 yards a game.

The Raiders have won five-of-six games when Jacobs rushes for over 100 yards a game.

Davante Adams has Help

Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams has been limited to an average of three receptions in the last two games and has not seen the endzone.

In the previous five games, he was averaging eight receptions a game and got inside the endzone on seven different occasions.

As for the rest of the Raiders receivers who have been playing well, they all get valuable help on the field with the return of tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

There’s no reason they’re gonna open up and relieve some of the pressure on Adams and allow him to do what he does best, catch the ball and score touchdowns.

That game against the Steelers kicks off at 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT and can be seen on NFL Network on Christmas Eve.

