Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is out and six others questionable for Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) will once again be without one of their starting cornerbacks for their Week 16 AFC showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has officially been ruled out for Saturday’s contest, who continues to linger a knee injury that has had him sideline since Week 14.

As the final injury report was released on Thursday, three of the six Raiders listed questionable are members of the offensive line.

Tackle Jackson Barton (back), and guards Dylan Parham (knee) and Alex Bars (knee) are all questionable after closing the week as limited participants.

Also questionable for Saturday are running back Zamir White (ankle), linebacker Darien Butler (quad), and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), who could see some playing time for the first time since Week 12.

Safety Duron Harmon (shoulder/neck) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday, joining guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (wrist).

As for the Steelers, safety Terrell Edmunds (hamstring), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe), and linebacker Myles Jack (groin) are all listed as questionable.

Defensive back Josh Jackson (ankle), and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (NIR-rest) were downgraded to non-participants during Thursday’s practice, and both do not have a game designation, so they are expected to play.

Wide receiver George Pickens was listed to the injury report on Thursday, after missing practice with an illness.

Also missing practice was defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (NIR-rest/toe), and offensive lineman J.C Hassenauer (NIR-personal), the two do not have a game designation.

Running back Najee Harris (hip) was upgraded to a full participant, joining quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion), tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot), and full back Derek Watt (ankle).

That game against the Steelers kicks off on Saturday Dec. 24th, at 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT and can be seen on NFL Network on Christmas Eve.

