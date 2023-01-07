Week 18: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) have a chance to prevent the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) from reaching the top spot at the AFC standings and a first round bye this Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

In the Raiders season finale, the defense has a chance to close out the season on a good note but they will have a difficult task ahead of them.

Chiefs Running Backs

The Chiefs running backs often get overlooked by the Chiefs receiving group, but in recent weeks, it has been the running backs who have been a force in the passing game.

In the last four games, running back Jerick McKinnon has accumulated 23 receptions for 265 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

With four of the Raiders starting linebackers on injured reserve and one other listed out for Saturday’s game, a group of new linebackers will have an opportunity to prove they’re worthy to stay on the roster.

Multiple Tight End Sets

The Chiefs unavailability at the wide receiver position has opened up the playbook to play multiple tight end sets for most of the game, in doing so Andy Reed has succeeded in exploiting matchups.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce leads all NFL tight ends in receptions (104), receiving yards (1,300) and receiving touchdowns (12).

To put it under perspective, his receptions are third-most among all pass catchers, and is one of only seven players to reach over 100 receptions for the year.

He is also the only tight end in the league to surpass the 1,000 yard mark in receiving yards, and his 12 touchdowns only trail Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams for the most in the league (14).

As for the Silver and Black it’s going to take more than effort and determination to slow down Kelce and the No.1 offense in the league.

It can be done, last week the Raiders limited Niners tight end George Kittle to four catches for 23 yards and one touchdown.

The Raiders will close out the season at home at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, January 7, at 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST and it can be seen on ABC/ESPN.

