Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 first injury report listed two players limited with illnesses and one out with a concussion.

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) first injury report was released on Tuesday in preparation for their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) this Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Raiders were given a day off on Tuesday, and although the team did not practice, an estimated report was created and for the most part it looks fairly clean.

Full

Linebacker Curtis Bolton (shin) and running back Zamir White (ankle) were both listed as full participants. This is a good sign for the Raiders as they are thin in depth, especially at linebacker.

Limited

A total of four players were listed with limited roles on Tuesday, wide receiver Davante Adams and punter AJ Cole, both limited with illnesses.

While running back Josh Jacobs is on the report with a hip/oblique injury and quarterback Jarrett Stidham with a right elbow injury.

Did Not Participate (DNP)

The lone player listed as a non-participant was linebacker Darien Butler who was listed out with a concussion.

As for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team accumulated multiple injuries throughout last week's game and are carrying over to this weekend game.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore is one of two players listed as non-participants on Tuesday’s practice with a laceration on his hand, a concern for the Chiefs who are a bit short handed at the receiving end.

Also out on Tuesday was the Chiefs number cornerback, L’Jarius Sneed, who missed practice with a hip injury.

Guard Joe Thuney re-injured his ankle that has been bothering him for weeks, and on Tuesday’s report, he was the only one listed having a limited role in practice.

Linebacker Nick Bolton (rib),was a full go in practice, he is currently the Chiefs leading tackler and second in the league with 165 (100 solo).

The Raiders will close out the season at home at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, January 7, at 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST and it can be seen on ABC/ESPN.

