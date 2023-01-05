Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Update

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) injury report update was released following the team’s walkthrough on Wednesday.

In preparations for the season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) this Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Raiders find themselves in a great position regarding the health and availability of the players on the roster.

The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday, and once again estimated the status on the practice report on the players listed.

Linebacker Curtis Bolton (shin) and running back Zamir White (ankle) once again projected as full participants.

After being limited on Tuesday with illnesses, both wide receiver Davante Adams and punter AJ Cole were upgraded to full participants.

Also joining them is quarterback Jarrett Stidham (right elbow injury).

The Silver and Black upgraded linebacker Darien Butler (concussion) to a limited role.

Unfortunately on the report, the Raiders downgraded running back Josh Jacobs (hip/oblique) from a limited role to a non-participant on Wednesday for personal reasons.

As for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team added a couple of players to the report on Wednesday, including kicker Harrison Butker (back), who missed practice due to a flare-up of back spasms.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) was limited in practice after being activated from Reserve/Injured (injured reserve), his return status is still too early to tell.

Guard Joe Thuney (ankle) remained with a limited role, while linebacker Nick Bolton (rib) fully practiced.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) and L’Jarius Sneed (hip) practiced for the first time this week on Wednesday with limited roles.

The Raiders will close out the season at home at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, January 7, at 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST and it can be seen on ABC/ESPN.

