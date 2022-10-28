Las Vegas Raiders Week 8 Injury Report Update

The Las Vegas Raiders are feeling a bit optimistic on the return of a listful of players listed in the injury report ahead of Sunday’s road game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Raiders released their second injury report on Thursday and as expected Davante Adams is a no-go after missing practice for the second day in a row.

Adams appears to be dealing with a really bad flu and the team is hopeful he’ll rejoin the team by Sunday.

The rest of the 12 players listed in the initial report, continue to appear in the update with a few upgrading to their status on Thursday.

Quarterback Derek Carr (back) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (hip) were upgraded to full participants.

From the group of players feeling under the weather, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram returned to practice on limited roles after missing Wednesday’s session.

Unfortunately, defensive end Tashawn Bower continued to be a non-participant because of an illness.

Linebacker Divine Deablo was another non-participant on Thursday, as he rehabs a back and ankle injury.

The Raiders tight end Darren Waller continued to practice on a limited role, along with tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (knee), wide receiver Mack Hollins (heel), running back Josh Jacobs (foot), WR DJ Turner (hamstring) and linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring).

As for the Saints, they added tight end Juwan Johnson to the latest injury report.

The rest of the 11 players originally listed in the first report remained the same.

Wide receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) were all non-participants once again.

Guard Andrus Peat (chest), wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (ankle), cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee) and tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest) were still limited.

While guard Calvin Throckmorton (hip), defensive end Payton Turner (chest) and quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) were full-participants.

The Raiders remain hopeful Adams and the rest of the players become available come gameday.

The Silver and Black travel to New Orleans and take on the Saints. That game will be Sunday Oct. 30, at 10 AM PDT in the Caesars Superdome.

