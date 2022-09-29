Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report for Week 4

The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 4 injury report shows good signs for a team that is looking to pick up their first win this Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Some of the biggest takeaways from this week’s injury report is the return of a group of starters who have missed the last two games and the concern behind the players dealing with concussion protocol.

First, the good news is that center Andre James fully participated in practice on Wednesday, which is a good sign for a player the Raiders would love to have back in the starting lineup.

Rookie defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr., who has had a lingering shoulder injury since last week, also fully participated in practice.

Two players who also missed the last two games, linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), and safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip), returned to practice in limited roles.

As for Perryman, this is his first practice since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1.

Others who participated in a limited role on Wednesday were tackle Kolton Miller (ankle), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (shoulder) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee).

Ya-Sin went down because of a knee injury against the Tennessee Titans.While he was expected to miss practice this week, it’s a good sign to see him out on the practice field, even if it’s on a limited role.

"Everybody who is nursing some injuries right now, they're doing everything they can to get ready to go and get ready to play, get back and help their teammates as soon as they can," Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels said after the team’s first practice.

Now the bad news.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has yet to clear concussion protocol. If Renfrow continues to be on the sideline, expect his replacement, Mack Hollins, to have another monster game against the Broncos.

Joining Renfrow in concussion protocol is cornerback Nate Hobbs.

And lastly, McDaniels told reporters the reason tight end Foster Moreau was a non-participant for Wednesday's practice was because he had sustained a knee injury.

While the rest of the players seem probable to return by Sunday, Renfrow, Hobbs and Mareau are a concern to keep an eye on for the rest of the week.

As for the Denver Broncos, they had seven players who did not participate in practice Wednesday, including outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee), guard Dalton Risner (ankle) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (concussion).

Running back Melvin Gordon III (neck) was one of eight players who were limited.

With a total of 15 players on the list, the Broncos could be short-handed on Sunday’s game in Las Vegas.

