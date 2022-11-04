Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Update

As the Las Vegas Raiders continue to prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team is monitoring a few injuries during practice.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have added a pair of players to this week’s injury report; guard John Simpson and long snapper Trent Sieg.

They are both dealing with ankle injuries and yet they fully participated in practice on Thursday.

After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, linebacker Divine Deablo (back/wrist) was back on the practice field as a limited participant.

Rookie defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (knee), wide receiver Mack Hollins (heel), and tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) remained limited.

The Silver and Black received good news on Thursday when cornerback Sam Webb (hamstring/back) and Davante Adams (illness) returned to practice as full-participants.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (back) fully practiced on Thursday.

"I mean, everybody's hurting right now, and you do your best, especially for me. If my name is on there that makes me upset. I've got to try to do anything to never be on there only because I had a coach one time tell me, 'Just always be available, no matter what it takes.' And so that to me, just in my whole NFL career, has always been the most important thing,” said Carr after Thursday’s practice.

“But like I said, everyone at this point isn't feeling great. I'm not feeling great, but it's part of the game and it's never an excuse, because as soon as you allow it to be an excuse, then you're like, 'Well, it's okay.' It's never okay, that result is never okay. It would take a lot for me to not be on the field, it has to like not work for me to not be out there."

There were no changes in the Jaguars second injury report.

Once again, the only player listed in the report was wide receiver/kick returner Jamal Agnew (knee). He continues to be a limited participant in practice.

With one more injury report left, we’ll continue to keep an eye on this week’s injury report and monitor any injuries that can affect Sunday's matchup.

