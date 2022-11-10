Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders looked very thin at the linebacker position following their first day of practice, as they started preparations for their week ten matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Earlier in the week, the Raiders sent linebacker Divine Deablo to the injured reserve list, who suffered a forearm injury in Sunday’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And on the team’s first injury report, the Raiders reported linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs) as the team's only non-participant due to injury.

Linebacker Blake Martinez missed practice as well but it was not injury related, he missed practice due to personal reasons.

Fellow linebacker Darien Butler (hip) was limited during practice.

Also limited on Wednesday, wide receivers Keelan Cole (knee) and Hunter Renfrow (hamstring/ribs) and tight end Darren Waller, who continues to work on a hamstring injury.

"Hopefully, we take another step forward. ...It's very difficult to predict some of these things," said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on Waller’s injury. "Muscles are always a little tricky, especially for a player that his No. 1 skill, one of his certain top traits, obviously, is his ability to run and open up and go."

Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr (back) appeared once again in the injury report, and continues to be a full participant during practice.

As for the Indianapolis Colts, they reported 13 players on the first injury report of the week, with eight players not participating during practice, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and safety Rodney McLeod Jr. all having a rest day.

Center Ryan Kelly (knee), linebacker Grant Stuard (pec) and running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) were limited during practice on Wednesday.

Defensive end DeForest Buckner (thumb) was the only player on the report to be a full participant during practice.

The Raiders seem to be very thin at linebacker, and other key positions so it will be crucial to keep an eye on how the injury report progresses as the week goes on.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.