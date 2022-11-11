Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Update

The Las Vegas Raiders are losing three players listed in this week's injury report, two for an extended part of time and one indefinitely.

After being limited on Wednesday’s practice, both tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (oblique) have been placed on injured/reserve list.

Raider Nation will have to wait a minimum of four weeks before seeing them back on the field.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs) was upgraded to a limited participant after missing Wednesday’s practice.

Fellow linebacker Darien Butler (hip) continued to practice under a limited role on Thursday.

Additionally, the Raiders linebacker depth took a loss on Thursday as linebacker Blake Martinez revealed he will be retiring from football.

Wide receiver Keelan Cole (knee) joined starting quarterback Derek Carr (back) as the only full participants listed on the report.

As for the Indianapolis Colts, they have added two additional players to the report bringing their total to 14.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back/ankle) and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (NIR-rest) were added to Thursday's injury report as non-participants.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), running back Deon Jackson (knee), tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder) all missed practice for the consecutive day.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and safety Rodney McLeod Jr. all returned to practice as full participants after missing Wednesday’s practice.

Also returning to practice as full participants were running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder), center Ryan Kelly (knee) and defensive end DeForest Buckner (thumb).

The Raiders will continue to keep an eye on the injuries of Perryman and Butler as the week goes on, reinforcements were added to the roster in case one of the two misses Sunday’s game against the Colts.

