The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) return home from a dreadful road trip to host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders find themselves on a two game losing streak and heading home to take on the also disappointing Indianapolis Colts, who are in a three-game losing streak and under new direction.

On Sunday, the Raiders will look to win some potential matchups defensively if they plan on getting another win on the board.

The Colts Offensive Play-Calling

The Colts enter Week 10 of the NFL season ranked dead last in points-per-game and now come to Las Vegas with a new interim head coach that has no NFL coaching experience and an offensive play-caller that has never called a play in the professional level.

The Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday morning, and decided to roll the dice by naming former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday as their interim-head coach.

Saturday has named pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier as the team’s offensive play-caller for Sunday’s game against the Silver and Black.

With the Raiders struggling defense, the Raiders can make Saturday’s coaching debut look like the perfect decision making or a reality check into what’s ahead in the Colts future moving forward.

Maxx Crosby versus Sam Ehlinger

If there’s any player on the Raiders defense that deserves any consideration, then we have to speak about Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Crosby is really the only player constantly making an impact on the defensive side of the ball and he will have a favorable matchup come this Sunday.

Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger was confirmed to start against the Raiders, who is making his third-career start after going 0-2 the last two weeks against the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots.

Ehlinger has gone 32-of-52 passing for 304 yards, with no touchdowns, two turnovers (one interception, one lost fumble) and has been sacked 11 times.

The Colts consisted of three-points and were an abysmal going 0-14 on third down, the second-worst mark for a game in NFL history and finished the game with just an average of 2.0 yards per play in last week’s loss to the New England Patriots.

If the Raiders plan on winning this one, Crosby will have to carry this team on his back and force Ehlinger to continue to play out of step.

