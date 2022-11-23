Week Twelve: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) will be looking to build off their momentum on the road this Sunday when they face the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Silver and Black did just enough defensively to hold off the Denver Broncos in their win last Sunday.

As the Raiders turn the page over to the Seahawks for this week's game, they’re going to need to win some battles on defense if they plan to leave Seattle with the victory.

Geno Smith Pro Bowl Season

The Raiders defense held the Broncos to 226 yards in the air and did not allow a passing touchdown.

Under center for the Broncos last Sunday was Russell Wilson, the long-time Seahawks quarterback.

This Sunday, the Raiders are going up against his replacement in Seattle, quarterback Geno Smith.

There are a handful of adjectives to describe the season Smith is having, but to make things clearer, all you have to say is that he is having a Pro Bowl-like season as the Seahawks starting quarterback.

Smith ranks second in the league with a 108.0 passer rating and has completed 72.8 percent of his passes (fourth best in the NFL).

His 17:4 touchdown to interception ratio is better than Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby will be expected to create havoc, but he will need his teammates to contain Smith’s passing ability and disrupt him all game long, or he will air the ball out to his playmakers, and that will not sit well on the scoreboard.

Tight End Trio

The Seahawks have a tight end trio that can cause problems to the Raiders defense.

Tight ends Noah Fant, Will Dissly, and Colby Parkinson have thrived all season, and each in their own particular way.

The trio has combined to catch 69 passes for 736 yards and five touchdowns.

Fant has excelled in yards after the catch, Parkinson has averaged nearly 14 yards per reception as a vertical threat, and Dissly has remained ever-so-reliable moving the chains and excelling in the red zone.

The Raiders have had trouble stopping tight ends this season, but after limiting Denver’s Greg Dulcich to four receptions for 30 yards, they have a chance to limit the Seahawks' passing attack.

We’ll keep a close eye on the team’s injury report, coming in tomorrow and determine if they’re getting help for this Sunday.

