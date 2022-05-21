What Does a Week 6 Bye Week Mean for the Las Vegas Raiders?

The Raiders were given a Week 6 bye this season. But what does exactly mean for team with new leadership?

A Bye week is a common ground in the modern NFL, where teams will typically take time to reset and strategically work on things during their week off.

It seems the Las Vegas Raiders bye week is getting earlier in the season as the Silver and Black received a Week 6 Bye this season.

Last season, the Bye week happened in Week 8.

With a new head coach and management in town, what does an early Week 6 bye mean for the Raiders?

Simple. Personnel evaluations.

To put in perspective, the Week 6 bye occurs after playing the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.

Two major rival games precede Las Vegas’s bye week.

Since this season’s bye week is happening so early in the season, I would expect some player movements to occur. As both head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler will have the extra weekend to concur, I highly see some player movement happening here.

Some “Borderline roster players” may even stay on the roster until Week 6.

Ziegler and McDaniels have already gone on record noting that they want versatile players. The running back position is up for grabs after the Raiders declined the fifth-year option on running back Josh Jacobs.

The Raiders also declined fifth-year options on both defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram.

Ziegler noted that he will, “Evaluate each player individually moving forward.”

We may see a contract extension for any of these three players, most likely Jacobs if it were to happen, during the bye week.

Raider Nation should expect players to be dropped, added and signed during the Week 6 bye week.

No matter what happens, the Week 6 bye plays in favor of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Silver and Black are out to win and it’s the first major evaluation point under the McDaniels era.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1