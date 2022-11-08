Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Colts Week 10 Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) are back home after a very disappointing two-game road trip that saw them get shut out and blow a 17-point lead.

Many have given up hope, especially given the inexcusable fashion in which Las Vegas lost its past two games, but a trip back home is always good for a fresh start.

The Raiders will host the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1), a team that is also looking to spark any kind of momentum it can get right now.

Join the home crowd for what will be the Silver and Black's fourth game at Allegiant Stadium this season.

Here are where ticket prices stand as of late Monday night (EDT), Nov. 7:

400s Level Seating

SI Tickets has ticket prices for this level starting at $216 and going as high as $599.

300s Level Seating

Prices for this level are ranging from $198 to $954.

200s Level Seating

Tickets for the 200s level are ranging from $277 to $733.

100s Level Seating

SI Tickets has prices for this level starting as low as $287 and going as high as $3,505.

