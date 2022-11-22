Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Seahawks Week 12 Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks will face off for the first time since 2018 on Sunday.

Seattle has won four of its last five games, while Las Vegas comes off one of its biggest victories of the season in its overtime victory over the Denver Broncos.

Here's where ticket prices stand on SI Tickets as of Tuesday morning, Nov. 22:

Upper 300 Level

Prices for this level are ranging from $153 to $10,135.

Lower 300 Level

SI Tickets has prices for this level starting at $170 with a ceiling of $433.

100 Level

Seats for this level are ranging from $227 to $1,200.

300 Charter Level

Prices for the 300 charter level are ranging from $242 to $507.

Upper 100 Level

SI Tickets has prices for this level starting as low as $243 and going as high as $965.

200 Level

Prices are ranging from $284 to $1,070.

