Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran WR Albert Wilson to Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson to the active roster.

The team announced the move on Tuesday following the Raiders loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Wilson’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the signing of Wilson signing to the Raiders 53-man roster.

The free agent wide receiver was brought into the Raiders practice squad last week.

He spent some time with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, before being cut at the start of the season.

While he wasn’t elevated to the main roster this week, he should come in and provide some help to the Raiders offense in the upcoming weeks, if wide receiver Davante Adams gets awarded a suspension for the incident after the game at Arrowhead.

Wilson, 30, is in his eighth NFL season. He started his career with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2014-17 after making the team as an undrafted free agent, where he had career numbers, and then played with the Miami Dolphins from 2018-19 and 2021.

The Raiders currently have Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Mack Hollins, and Keelan Cole as the active receivers on the roster.

Additionally, the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyron Johnson and cornerback Tyler Hall to the practice squad.

Johnson began the season on the team’s active roster, before being cut last week to make space for Wilson.

Hall has made stops with the Atlanta Falcons (2020) and Los Angeles Rams (2021), appearing in 12 career games and recording two tackles.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released defensive back Darren Evans from the practice squad.

The Raiders have a bye week for week six of the NFL season and will return to action in week seven when they host the Houston Texans.

That game kicks off at 1:25 PM PT and can be seen on CBS.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.