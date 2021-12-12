Raiders' Key Assets: Bryan Edwards

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards had a big game against Kansas City before, and he could do it again.

While there have been changes and uncertainty pertaining to the wide receiver positions for the Las Vegas Raiders, they still have a number of receiving options that can put up big numbers for the offense.

One of them is wide receiver, Bryan Edwards. The second-year pro has made a huge leap this season, averaging nearly 40 receiving yards per game compared to his 16.1 average in his rookie campaign.

Although Edwards isn't a consistent primary option, he is very capable of making significant contributions on the field for the Raiders offense.

The South Carolina product was a solid option for Las Vegas early on this season, having recorded 81 receiving yards in Week 1, 40 in Week 2, and 89 in Week 3, all of which were Raider victories.

As Las Vegas gears up to play a crucial game against its division rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Sunday, it's important to note Edwards' performance in the two teams' last meeting.

In the 41-14 loss to Kansas City in Week 10, the wide receiver collected 88 receiving yards on only three receptions, one of which was a touchdown, his second this season.

The last few weeks have been a little slow for Edwards, as he's had some under-performing outings including only 12 yards against Dallas in Week 12 when he was only targeted once.

Edwards followed that performance with a decent 30-yard receiving game on three catches when he was targeted only five times. The most targets he's had this season were six in the Raiders' Week 5 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Should Edwards get the targets he deserves and put on a similar performance that he had in the team's first showdown with the Chiefs this season, the outing would only help Las Vegas' production on offense on Sunday.

