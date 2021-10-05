October 5, 2021
Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow Inserts a Necessary Energy

Third and Renfrow? How about Energy and Renfrow?
Third and Renfrow?

How about energy and Renfrow?

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow inserted necessary energy in the Las Vegas team in the second half.

While the buildup down the field was a team effort, Renfrow’s China route for a 10-yard touchdown was the energy insert the Silver and Black needed.

In the following defensive drive, the Silver and Black had a sack by Darius Philon, a tip by defensive end Maxx Crosby and pressure all-around.

On the next offensive drive, the Raiders continued the energy by sharing the ball around. A deep shot to Henry Ruggs III was called a pass interference by the Chargers gaining 45-yards.

That drive ended in a three-yard touchdown pass to big tight end Darren Waller.

Again, this all started with Renfrow’s China route for the first touchdown of the game for the Silver and Black.

In total, Renfrow caught six receptions for 45 yards including one touchdown.

With that said, it was only a lapse that lasted just for the third quarter.

At the end of the day, the Raiders can't win by relying on a single player to insert energy into the entire team.

Either way, it’s an asset and more importantly a positive the Raiders should take from tonight’s loss.

Renfrow is no longer just third and Renfrow. He’s energy and Renfrow too.

