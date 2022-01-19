Raiders Hunter Renfrow No. 10 in PFF WR Rankings

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been listed as the 10th best NFL wide receiver by Pro Football Focus, as of the end of the regular season.

Renfrow, who ranked ahead of players such as D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin have continued to improve on their craft. Metcalf, Brown and McLaurin were all in the same draft class as Renfrow.

Renfrow has a total of 1,041 yards from the line of scrimmage and booked nine touchdowns on the season.

In addition, Renfrow added 303 punt return yards.

According to PFF, Renfrow caught 96.5 % of catchable targets intended for Renfrow. That’s the fourth-highest rate in the NFL. The PFF also notes that Renfrow owns the seventh-best slot receiver grade in the NFL.

So far in Renfrow’s three-season career, he has booked over 2,300 yards and scored 15 touchdowns.

Renfrow was originally a 149th overall, fifth-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He has one year of his initial four-year contract remaining as Renfrow becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season.

All eyes are on Renfrow to continue the performance he has shown Raider Nation this season.

