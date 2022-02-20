Hunter Renfrow Shares His Story Joining the Raiders Org.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow shares a bit more about his journey to joining the Silver and Black franchise.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has shared a little bit more about his journey to join the Silver and Black.

On The Players Club Podcast, Renfrow talked about his initial plan to join the league in 2019. Renfrow had a plan if he didn’t get drafted.

“I talked to my agent a little bit about if I’m not drafted and I’m a free agent, where are the places I want to go,” Renfrow said on The Players Club Podcast. “The places where me and Camilla would feel good about going and signing a free-agent contract and hoping to make the team.”

“I remember going through a list of where I wanted to go and then I made a list of where I did not want to go,” Renfrow continued. “I remember me and Camilla came to the consensus that the Raiders were the No. 1 team that we did not want to go to.”

The team that Renfrow was eventually drafted too… was the one place he didn’t want to go.

Part of it might have to do with the fact that Renfrow thought Oakland was… not in California.

“They were in Oakland for one year and I up until college I thought Oakland was in Florida,” Renfrow said. “I had no idea where Oakland was. so far away from home when I found out it was California… taxes, and I was like ‘I don’t want to be there and go all the way across the country and be away from my family and we’re going to Vegas in a year and that’s Sin City, that’s the strip, that’s craziness,’”

“So that’s the no. 1 place we did not want to go, but I couldn’t be more thankful that we ended up here. There’s so many good people.”

But when the Raiders drafted Renfrow in 2019, he had a little chuckle to himself.

“I remember in the moment they call you and tell you you’re going to Oakland and once those feelings fade you start thinking, and I remember thinking this is God just laughing at us,” Renfrow said.

“God was like ‘I’m going to put you where you don’t want to go just to show you want I want to show you’ and so it’s been an amazing opportunity and I love the Raider organization.”

