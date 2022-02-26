Raiders Renfrow Went Against Gruden During Rookie Season

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, a top-10 wide receiver this past season, went against then head coach Jon Gruden during his rookie campaign.

One of the top wide receivers in the NFL, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, shared more about his career in the NFL.

Renfrow went on The Players Club Podcast earlier this month. One of the many things he talked about was his rookie campaign.

“We played in London my rookie year, the fifth game of the year and then we had the bye week,” Renfrow said via The Players Club Podcast. “I had won the starting job, but I really wasn’t playing well. I think I had like 6 or 7 targets and like one catch.”

“At Clemson, if you threw to me I wanted to catch the ball and I remember going back home that bye week and thinking ‘alright, this ain’t working, I’m going to have to do it my way,” Renfrow said.

Renfrow continued that he knows the type of plays he was making was then head coach Jon Gruden’s wishes.

“I know coach Gruden wants me to run it like this. I know they want me to run it like this, but I’m going to be out of the league in about a couple games if I keep doing it like that,” Renfrow continued. “I’m terrible. I didn’t want to look back in regret and say ‘oh, I was trying to please them so much and do it this certain way.’”

Instead of going completely against his coaches, Renfrow made “tweaks” to improve his play on the field.

“Obviously there were parameters and I didn’t want to go against what they were saying too much, but I remember going home that bye week and sitting in the tree stand hunting a little bit, taking some time off and just thinking ‘I’m not going to regret this,” Renfrow said. “I’m going to go out there and I’m got to do it my way to an extent.’ Obviously, there is a coaching balance. I’m going to respect what they say. I’m going to do about how they say it, but I’m going to just put some tweaks here and there.”

“That was kind of my moment where I kind of woke up and started playing some good football.”

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin