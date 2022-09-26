Raiders WR Mack Hollins Had Solid Day Against Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 0-3 on the season.

But that doesn’t mean it was all negatives on the field.

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins finished the game on Sunday with eight catches for 158 yards and a touchdown. He also was a member of the special team squad.

On the final offensive drive of the game, Hollins booked 62 receiving yards on the day.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels praised Hollins play on the field after the game.

"Mack plays hard on every play," McDaniels said. "I thought it was a great play that he made, and then being able to re-establish himself quickly to down the punt in there inside the five was obviously a great individual play.”

"Had a lot of single coverage today and made some plays in the passing game as a receiver too,” McDaniels continued. “Mack always works hard. I think that's why he was voted as a captain. His effort and the way he performs has been a bright spot for us, for sure."

As the Silver and Black search for their first win of the season against division rival Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders will definitely want to keep throwing the ball to Hollins.

