Bryan Edwards & Henry Ruggs III Delivering for Raiders

Both Raiders wide receivers Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs III have shown they can deliver on the field with how they have been playing early in this season.

It’s the first time since 2002 that the Silver and Black have gone 3-0.

A major reason for that is due to the performances by wide receiver Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs III.

The third-round and first-round 2020 Draft picks have started to deliver on the reason why they were drafted in the first place.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden only had positive things to say about Edwards and Ruggs.

"I'm always going to be confident in those guys," Gruden said. "We were confident on draft day.”

“All they have to do is keep playing and keep taking advantage of their at-bats. Both of those guys had big days today against one of the better secondaries in pro football.”

Big days they had indeed.

Edwards had three receptions for 89 yards, averaging just under 30 yards per reception.

Meanwhile, Ruggs had four receptions for 78 yards including just under 20 yards per reception.

“The fun thing for me is I see these young guys really coming alive,” Gruden said. “I see a different look in their eyes. I see a different confidence."

The other note which hasn’t been mentioned but is clear cut and dry is by having both Edwards and Ruggs as young threats on the squad, relives some pressure off wider receiver Hunter Renfrow and most notably, tight end Darren Waller.

It’ll be entertaining for Raider Nation to see the true depth of the Silver and Black offense in the coming weeks.

