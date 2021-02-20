Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aces Will Live in ‘Synergy’

Raiders and Las Vegas Aces Owner Mark Davis will have both franchises live in 'synergy' with each other.

With the purchase of WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces by Mark Davis, owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, approved on Feb. 12, Davis intends to run both franchises that live in ‘synergy’ with each other.

On a zoom call this past Wednesday, Davis said the Aces will have a training/office facility built along with the Al Davis-Eddie Robinson Leadership Academy in Henderson, Nevada. Davis said both are planned to open in the spring of 2022.

As for the running of the team itself, Davis said he won’t interfere and let Aces general manager Dan Padover and coach Bill Laimbeer run the organization.

Davis instead wants to learn the ins and outs of WNBA and how the women’s basketball structure works.

With that said, Davis did emphasize the importance of revenue streams including the Aces home stadium, the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

The Aces are contracted to play there through the 2021 season.

Davis has already stated that he is willing to work with MGM International for a lease agreement, use a different venue as their home site or even create a new stadium from the ground up.

Either way, expect the Raiders and Aces to work alongside each other for initiatives such as social justice and diversity.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1