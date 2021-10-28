Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Raiders Ngakoue Named AFC Defensive Player of The Week

    Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue's performance in Week 7 earned him the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.
    Author:

    Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has been named the Week 7 AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

    Last Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, Ngakoue booked four tackles including two solo tackles. He also had two sacks, two tackles for losses, two quarterback hits and two passes defended.

    Calling Ngakoue busy this past Sunday is an understatement.

    This past Sunday’s game also marked Ngakoue’s 12th career game with a multi-sack performance. It’s his second of the 2021 campaign.

    Ngakoue also has the second-most quarterback hits and sacks on the Silver and Black. He’s just behind the other defensive end, Maxx Crosby.

    Read More

    Notably, Ngakoue was the only player in the NFL with at least two sacks and two passes defended in Week 7.

    Clearly, he’s doing something right on the field.

    This energy and performance must continue following the bye week.

    Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

    Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

    Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

    USATSI_17022302_168390101_lowres
    News

    Looking At The Raiders Defense So Far

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17023132_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders Ngakoue Named AFC Defensive Player of The Week

    28 seconds ago
    USATSI_17021849_168390101_lowres
    News

    Looking At The Raiders Offense So Far

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_15452995_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders Release Wide Receiver Willie Snead IV

    Oct 27, 2021
    USATSI_16975935_168390101_lowres
    News

    AFC West Week 8 Preview

    23 hours ago
    Jeffrey Lurie and Rich Bisaccia
    The Black Hole+

    Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions

    Oct 26, 2021
    USATSI_17023143_168390101_lowres
    News

    Reflecting On The Raiders Season So Far

    Oct 26, 2021
    USATSI_17023183_168390101_lowres
    News

    Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Continuing to Impress

    Oct 26, 2021