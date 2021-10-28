Raiders Ngakoue Named AFC Defensive Player of The Week

Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue's performance in Week 7 earned him the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has been named the Week 7 AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Last Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, Ngakoue booked four tackles including two solo tackles. He also had two sacks, two tackles for losses, two quarterback hits and two passes defended.

Calling Ngakoue busy this past Sunday is an understatement.

This past Sunday’s game also marked Ngakoue’s 12th career game with a multi-sack performance. It’s his second of the 2021 campaign.

Ngakoue also has the second-most quarterback hits and sacks on the Silver and Black. He’s just behind the other defensive end, Maxx Crosby.

Notably, Ngakoue was the only player in the NFL with at least two sacks and two passes defended in Week 7.

Clearly, he’s doing something right on the field.

This energy and performance must continue following the bye week.

