Raider Rookie Evaluations: Zamir White

Las Vegas Raiders rookie Zamir White didn't get as many snaps as many had expected him to this season, but obviously, the plans were centered around Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs.

White was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, only months after he helped lead the University of Georgia to a national title, and he had a decent preseason showing for the Silver and Black.

In his first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, White rushed for 52 yards on 11 carries and added 23 yards on three receptions. He followed that up with a 13-yard rushing outing, an eight-yard, one touchdown rushing outing, and a 17-yard, one touchdown rushing outing.

White recorded only two rushing yards in the Raiders' first three regular season games, seeing no action in Week 1 or Week 3.

In Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, though, the rookie ran for 24 yards on two carries, including a critical 22-yard run on third-and-short that earned Las Vegas a first down, putting it in the Red Zone with a chance to extend its two-point lead late in the game.

In Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks, White rushed for 28 yards on two attempts, back-to-back big first-down runs that ultimately set up the Raiders in the Red Zone.

White proved he could be relied upon when the offense decides to switch things up and give Jacobs a quick break.

All in all, the rookie finished with 70 yards on 17 carries this season.

White is a great asset to have for depth in the running back room, and he certainly showed glimpses of explosive runs that could be needed down the road.

