Zamir White, The Next Great Georgia Runner?

With the Las Vegas Raiders, Zamir White has the chance to follow in the footsteps of other productive former Georgia running backs in the NFL.

When it was announced that the Las Vegas Raiders would be declining running back Josh Jacobs' fifth-year option, the possibility that they would take a running back in the 2022 NFL Draft became very real. 

As it turned out, that possibility turned into a reality when the Raiders drafted Georgia running back Zamir White in the fourth round. 

With Jacobs, White, Kenyan Drake, and Brandon Bolden, the Raiders now have a deep running back room full of diverse skill sets. 

Considering that Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler come from a New England Patriots system that often relied on multiple backs, it makes sense. 

White already knows what being in a committee is like after sharing rushing duties with fellow draft pick James Cooks for the national championship-winning Bulldogs last season. 

The question becomes, though, (and you can also apply this to Cook), will White deliver a similar impact as recent Georgia running backs who have entered the NFL. 

Since 2015, Georgia backs like Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and D'Andre Swift have all held roles as bell cows for their teams. 

There were All-Pro and Pro Bowl appearances littered in that group, but it of course remains to be seen whether White will live up to that standard. 

White already is getting high marks, with former NFL running back and current NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew saying White's running style reminds him of Adrian Peterson. 

That's a lofty comparison, but it speaks to the potential that White has to be a difference-maker for the Raiders. 

With their rushing offense ranking 28th in the league last season, the Raiders have to find a way to get more balanced on that side of the ball. 

White's profile as an explosive runner who can power through tackles is evidenced by his 3.6 yards after contact on rushing attempts last season. That is the skill set the Raiders need to pick up tough yards. 

Jacobs offers a similar ability, but the injury issues he's experienced over the course of his career so far have hampered the Raiders at times. 

If White can live up to the pedigree of the Georgia runners who have gone before him, the Raiders' offense has a chance to be among the league's most lethal this season. 

