Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI.com
Search

Zay Jones Ready to Play Any Role for Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones has been touted by head coach Jon Gruden as someone not to sleep on in 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones might not ever be a star of an offense, but he knows he has value as a player that can fill any role on a receiver depth chart. 

Jones said as much at a recent press conference when he was asked about wanting to maybe find his niche as a jack-of-all-trades type player. 

"I think what I pride myself on is versatility," Jones said. "The ability to be able to move and play any sport, to be able to run the short routes, intermediate routes, or deep routes.

"So whatever my role is, it's cliche, but I genuinely mean it when I say I want to do whatever I can to help my football team."

It's certainly an attitude that fans, players, and coaches alike can get behind, and likely a big reason why head coach Jon Gruden said to not sleep on Zay Jones this season. 

It's not like any receiver can just go back and forth between spots either, as Jones said it takes a lot of work to know every spot. 

"It takes a lot of focus," Jones said. "A lot of studying, late nights of going over the playbook and really evaluating each spot and really understanding my assignment, because you're one play away from being at any spot." 

It's the kind of work ethic that gives non-star players the opportunity to have a long career in the NFL. 

It also may just take that one play that Jones mentioned for him to show that he really does have what it takes to be a starting wide receiver. 

In any case, the Raiders can count on him for being ready for whatever role they need him to play this season. 

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin

USATSI_13682308_168390101_lowres
News

Zay Jones Ready to Play Any Role for Raiders

jon gruden 0000
News

Deuce Gruden's Value on Father's Staff

USATSI_16082346_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Sign QB Case Cookus

Tom Flores Mark Davis HOF
The Black Hole+

Raiders Legends Woodson, Flores Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame

John Brown Nevin Lawson
News

John Brown Ready to Impact the Silver and Black

USATSI_15179941_168390101_lowres
News

Carl Nassib Excited For Competition on D-Line

USATSI_15122087_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Big Expectations from TE Foster Moreau This Year

Richie Incognito re-signs with Raiders USA TODAY Sports Photo
News

Richie Incognito Emerges as the Leader of the Line