Zay Jones Ready to Play Any Role for Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones has been touted by head coach Jon Gruden as someone not to sleep on in 2021.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones might not ever be a star of an offense, but he knows he has value as a player that can fill any role on a receiver depth chart.

Jones said as much at a recent press conference when he was asked about wanting to maybe find his niche as a jack-of-all-trades type player.

"I think what I pride myself on is versatility," Jones said. "The ability to be able to move and play any sport, to be able to run the short routes, intermediate routes, or deep routes.

"So whatever my role is, it's cliche, but I genuinely mean it when I say I want to do whatever I can to help my football team."

It's certainly an attitude that fans, players, and coaches alike can get behind, and likely a big reason why head coach Jon Gruden said to not sleep on Zay Jones this season.

It's not like any receiver can just go back and forth between spots either, as Jones said it takes a lot of work to know every spot.

"It takes a lot of focus," Jones said. "A lot of studying, late nights of going over the playbook and really evaluating each spot and really understanding my assignment, because you're one play away from being at any spot."

It's the kind of work ethic that gives non-star players the opportunity to have a long career in the NFL.

It also may just take that one play that Jones mentioned for him to show that he really does have what it takes to be a starting wide receiver.

In any case, the Raiders can count on him for being ready for whatever role they need him to play this season.

